Putin cancels some special economic measures against Turkey

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree "On the abolition of some special economic measures against the Turkish Republic."
The document published on the official website of legal information, in particular, instructs Russia’s Foreign Ministry to notify the Republic of Turkey of the partial renewal of the Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Turkey on conditions for mutual visits of citizens of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Turkey dated May 12, 2010."