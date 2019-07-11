Russian energy minister says cooperation with UAE on hydrocarbons is "promising"

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak has discussed with CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber issues of bilateral cooperation in production of hydrocarbons and liquefied natural gas (LNG) and in geological exploration, the Russian Energy Ministry said on Thursday.

Novak said that energy cooperation between the two countries is developing and has a great potential. In particular, he noted that cooperation in the sphere of liquified natural gas is especially promising.

"Moreover, Russian companies, in particular JSC Rusgeology, are ready to develop cooperation with UAE's partners in geological exploration of hydrocarbons, including with the help of 3D seismic exploration," Novak added.

He also noted that Russia's cooperation with the UAE is developing on the issue of stabilizing the global oil market in the framework of the OPEC+ agreement.