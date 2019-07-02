G20 remains most effective economic cooperation framework, says Russian sherpa

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The G20 continues to be the most effective and relevant global economic cooperation framework, Russia’s G20 Sherpa Svetlana Lukash told reporters at a press briefing on Tuesday.
"The G20 remains the most relevant and effective framework for economic and financial cooperation between countries," she said. "It stays ahead of the global agenda, that is, tries to resolve not only current economic crises but also offer solutions on issues, which require international efforts. This primarily concerns the challenges faced by the digital economy."