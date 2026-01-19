Rosoboronexport to display combat-tested UAVs at UMEX 2026 expo in Abu Dhabi

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosoboronexport weapons exporter (part of the Rostec State Corporation) will display combat-tested UAVs for the first time at the UMEX 2026 Unmanned Systems Exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, the company's press service reported.

"At the event, which will take place in Abu Dhabi from January 20 to 22, 2026, the special exporter will present cutting-edge domestic solutions in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles and discuss the industry’s prospects with delegations from foreign countries," the press service reported. The company will put on display at the exhibition the world’s most sought-after Russian drones and loitering munitions, combat-tested and proven in combat conditions.

"In Abu Dhabi, the company will present the Kub-2-2E and Lancet-E loitering munitions, which hold the record for confirmed destroyed targets, as well as the Skat-350M and Supercam S350 reconnaissance drones. We are ready to negotiate their deliveries from Russia or technological cooperation on these drones, and Rosoboronexport has already signed export contracts with partners for a number of these models," said Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev, as quoted by the company’s press service.

The company specified that the Z-16E reconnaissance drone and the Izdeliye 51E and Izdeliye 52E loitering munitions with double X-shaped tail produced by Zala, are presented at UMEX 2026 as part of the highly upgraded Lancet-E reconnaissance and strike system. Their key distinguishing features include a low radar cross-section and acoustic signature, resistance to electronic warfare, precision maneuvering in all planes, as well as rapid deployment and ease of use. According to open sources and military analysts, this system has disabled more than 4,000 pieces of enemy equipment.

The Kub-2-2E loitering munition, developed and produced by the Kalashnikov Concern, is the latest Russian model with an automatic guidance system, evolved through combat deployment analysis. The manufacturer has integrated this munition with the Skat-350M reconnaissance drone so that they could operate in tandem. Rosoboronexport, representing the Kalashnikov Concern, will also present systems with the Karakurt and Goliath drones, which are marketed as effective reconnaissance and surveillance drones for use at the soldier, squad, and platoon levels.

According to the press service, various modern weapons for equipping loitering munitions, FPV drones, and other types of UAVs produced by the Rostec State Corporation are displayed at the UMEX 2026 exhibition. They include high-explosive fragmentation, incendiary, high-explosive incendiary, exercise, and multi-factor warheads.