Introduction of AI technologies in military requires special attention — Russian minister

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the military requires special attention, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov said.

"Particular attention must be paid to the implementation of artificial intelligence technologies in the military. This will improve the effectiveness of military operations and the efficiency of decision-making by commanders and officers at all levels," he said at a Defense Ministry year-end board meeting.

Deliveries of unmanned systems with artificial intelligence elements, with automatic target acquisition and autonomous navigation, already started this year, Belousov said, adding that their volumes will increase exponentially next year.