DONETSK, September 14. /TASS/. Russian troops are enveloping the group of the Ukrainian armed forces stationed in the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration as they advance in the Dnepropetrovsk and Krasnolimansk directions, DPR head Denis Pushilin said.

"Battlegroup East is already settling in the Dnepropetrovsk direction. They have completely liberated the south of the republic in their area of responsibility, now improving their positions, creating security zones in the territory of the Dnepropetrovsk region, liberating settlements there. Meanwhile they are also helping with their actions the group of troops working in the Krasnolimansk direction as we see urban battles there. <…> in addition to urban battles, we see a gradual envelopment, of the Krasnoarmeysk-Dimitrov agglomeration in particular," he said in an interview with VGTRK reporter Andrey Rudenko posted on his Telegram channel.

Igor Kimakovsky, an adviser to the DPR head, told TASS earlier that Ukrainian battlegroups in Krasnoarmeysk and Dimitrov were under full fire control of Russian forces.