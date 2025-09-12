Baltic Fleet ships conduct exercises to repel 'enemy' air attacks

KALININGRAD, September 12. /TASS/. As part of the Zapad 2025 strategic exercises, the Baltic Fleet conducted comprehensive drills in the Baltic Sea, involving air defense crews of approximately ten ships. The training aimed to detect unidentified aerial targets and repel simulated "enemy" air attacks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, the ship on duty engaged in radio surveillance to identify approaching aircraft representing a threat. The simulated attack involved Su-30SM and Su-24M aircraft, as well as Mi-8 helicopters from Baltic Fleet naval aviation, all moving toward the fleet's mooring areas from various directions and altitudes. The ships were prepared to activate their air defense systems, with combat crews meticulously analyzing the evolving air situation.

The drills encompassed a range of tactical scenarios, executed by crews aboard a variety of naval vessels, including corvettes, small missile ships, patrol boats, and small anti-submarine ships. Up to ten surface ships participated in these exercises. Following target identification, the crews hypothetically neutralized all threats using ship-based anti-aircraft missile and artillery systems, demonstrating readiness and coordination.

Additionally, servicemen practiced controlling the Tor-M2 air defense systems to counter air strikes on strategic bases. They also trained in target distribution and the execution of fire missions through multiple communication channels.

Currently, Baltic Fleet ships are dispersed across designated training areas in the Baltic Sea, continuously honing their skills, the Defense Ministry said.