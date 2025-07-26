MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. The Russian army has liberated the settlements of Zeleny Gai in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Maliyevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, the Defense Ministry reported.

"As a result of successful offensive actions, units of Battlegroup East have liberated the settlements of Zeleny Gai in the Donetsk People's Republic and Maliyevka in the Dnipropetrovsk region," the report said.

Zeleny Gai was a stronghold protecting the administrative border with the Dnepropetrovsk region, the ministry noted.

"Zeleny Gai was transformed into a major stronghold of Ukrainian formations on this section of the front, protecting the approaches to the administrative border with the Dnepropetrovsk region," according to the report.