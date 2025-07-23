Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers perform flight over Bering Sea — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Russian Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Bering Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of long-range aviation of Russia’s Aerospace Forces performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over neutral waters of the Bering Sea. The flight lasted over 15 hours," the ministry said in a statement.

The crews of Su-35S and Su-30SM aircraft provided fighter support for the Russian bombers during the flight. It said.

"During the flight, the crews of the Russian long-range aircraft conducted mid-air refueling," the ministry reported.

At some stages of the flight, the Russian strategic missile-carrying bombers were escorted by fighter jets of foreign states, it said.

The crews of Russia’s long-range aircraft regularly perform flights over the neutral waters of the Arctic, the Northern Atlantic, the Pacific Ocean, the Baltic and Black Seas, it said.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Forces perform all the flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," it stressed.