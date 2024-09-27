All goals of joint Russian-Lao military drills achieved — top brass

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The goals of the joint Russia-Laos Laros 2024 military drills have been achieved despite the complexity of practicing joint counter-terrorism actions together, Lieutenant General Mikhail Nosulev, deputy commander of the Eastern Military District, said at the closing ceremony at the Sergeyevsky training ground in the Primorye Region in Russia’s Far East.

The event was also attended by the command’s representatives and personnel from the district’s combined arms army, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Lao People's Army, Major General Phanseng Bunphan, and commanders and troops from the Lao combat grouping.

"In spite of the complexity of tasks on training for joint anti-terrorist actions, I would like to note that all the goals of the Laros 2024 international military exercise have been achieved. The tasks set forth by the drills’ leadership were completed. During the exercise, the servicemen of our countries yet again demonstrated the combat brotherhood of peoples, their dedication to the traditions of mutual help and assistance, having displayed a high level of training, professionalism and skill," Nosulev said.

The two military leaders noted that the exercise participants displayed a high level of combat training and coordination as well as successfully shared the cutting-edge expertise of combat in modern armed conflicts.

"Thanks to clear guidance from senior officers and the readiness of the Lao and Russian servicemen to fulfill any tasks and overcome all obstacles, we have achieved all the goals set before us," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Bunphan as saying. He noted high results during the active part of the drills with the elements of live fire, including while training for assaulting fortified areas.

At the ceremony’s conclusion, the most distinguished servicemen received awards and memorable gifts.

The servicemen marched in review. The Eastern Military District’s headquarters’ silent drill platoon also participated in the ceremonial march.