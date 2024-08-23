High-voltage 330kV power supply line automatically turns off at Zaporozhye NPP

MELITOPOL, August 23. /TASS/. A high-voltage 330kV power supply line, known as Ferrosplavnaya-1, which feeds the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) has been switched off automatically, the NPP’s official Telegram channel reported.

"The NPP relies on 750kV 'Dneprovskaya' power supply line for its own needs," the NPP said in a statement.

The incident "did not go beyond security limits and requirements," it said.

"Radiation levels at the power plant and the adjacent territory remains unchanged. The parameters are consistent with the normal operation of reactors, and do not exceed natural background radiation levels," the ZNPP reported.

The ZNPP, located in the Zaporozhye Region’s Energodar, has six power units with a total capacity of 6 GW. It is Europe’s largest nuclear power generating facility. Since September 2022, all ZNPP reactors have been in cold shutdown mode.