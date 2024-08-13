Russia’s Rostec displays export version of air-defense mobile command post

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s state corporation Rostec said it Ruselectronics company unveiled an export version of a remote workstation that can quickly be set up as a mobile command post.

The company presented the product at the Army 2024 international arms show. The export version represents just the workstation placed inside an impact-resistant container, while normally it is part of the Polyana-D4M1 automated control system.

"The equipment makes it possible to deploy a command post of any level in the shortest possible time, coordinate combat operations of air defense forces and capabilities at field and reserve command posts, as well as during redeployment," Rostec said in a statement.

Rostec also said the remote automated workstation can be used to control long-, medium-and short-range anti-aircraft missile systems.

"The product allows simultaneous pairing of up to 8 objects, while up to 500 units of equipment can be deployed in the airspace of the area of responsibility simultaneously," the statement said.

Oleg Ratnikov, director general of Ruselectronics’ Penza-based Radiozavod, said the remote automated workstation has all the hardware of Polyana and can serve as spare or auxiliary equipment.

"The mobility of the product makes it possible to deploy the command post at any location for effective management of troops in the shortest possible time. The product has already been successfully delivered to customers," he was quoted as saying in the statement.