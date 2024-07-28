Russian paratroopers’ drones wipe out Ukraine’s M-777, ammo depot in Kherson Region

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. An unmanned aerial vehicle unit of Russia’s Airborne Troops has destroyed an M-777 howitzer and an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian armed forces on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"After the Lancet [drones] were launched, the barrage munitions penetrated the line of engagement running along the riverbed. Simultaneously, the Zala reconnaissance drone operator began reconnaissance of the targets and identified the priority targets - a US-manufactured 155-mm howitzer M-777 and a field ammunition depot for field artillery <...>. After a direct impact, the field ammunition depot was destroyed and the howitzer was taken out," the statement said.

"In this very area of the special military operation, the UAV units of the Airborne Troops daily destroy dozens of Ukrainian militants and several pieces of various types of Ukrainian armed forces’ equipment. They have eliminated hundreds of enemy targets for the entire time of the special military operation," the ministry said.