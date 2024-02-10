MELITOPOL, February 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops carried out a combined strike with artillery and a ‘Baba Yaga’ drone at the settlement of Velikaya Znamenka, Zaporozhye Region, destroying 3 houses and damaging 10, says Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the "We are Together with Russia" movement.

"This night, the Nazis carried out artillery strikes and used a ‘Baba Yaga’ drone four times at the settlement of Velikaya Znamenka. As per tradition, the Ukrainian militants targeted civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. According to preliminary information, three private households have been destroyed. Ten more houses were damaged," he said on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, a "gas pipeline and a power line have been damaged."

"There have been no reports about any casualties," Rogov added.