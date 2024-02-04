Ukrainian troops shell DPR 30 times over 24 hours

DONETSK, February 4. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 30 times in the past 24 hours, the DPR mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) reported.

"Thirty facts of armed attacks by Ukrainian armed formations have been registered by the DPR mission at the JCCC over the past 24 hours. There have been no reports of any victims among civilians. One residential building was damaged," the mission said.

In all, 109 rounds of various munitions have been fired.