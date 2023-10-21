Russian forces repel ten Ukrainian attacks in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled ten Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"In the Krasny Liman area, units of Battlegroup Center, army aircraft and artillery forces acted in a well-coordinated manner, repelling ten attacks by the assault teams of the 24th, 51st, 53rd and 110th mechanized brigades and the First Special Forces Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement reads.

Up to 100 enemy troops were either killed or wounded. Ukraine lost two armored combat vehicles, two motor cars and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed.

The ministry added that Russian forces hit enemy troops and equipment near Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and destroyed an ammunition depot belonging to the 53rd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces near Pervomaiskoye.