TASS, October 19. Russian forces wiped out a stronghold of Ukrainian troops near Artyomovsk, the Russian defense ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Russian airborne reconnaissance troops spotted a platoon stronghold with Ukrainian nationalists hiding inside. Its coordinates were reported to an artillery control post. Crews of Nona self-propelled guns marched to firing positions and hit the stronghold and neutralized Ukrainian militants," it said, adding that the stronghold was located near Kleshcheyevka.

It was reported earlier that the crew of the Russian Fagot anti-tank weapon had destroyed two Ukrainian tanks and a Bradley infantry carrier in the Artyomovsk area.