Russia says its forces hit Ukrainian radar, ammunition depot

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Russian forces conducting the special military operation in Ukraine struck a P-37 radar for the detection of aerial targets and targeting of fighter aircraft and air defense missiles as well as an ammunition depot over the past day, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"In the area of the city of Zaporozhye, a P-37 radar for the detection of aerial targets and targeting of fighter aircraft and air defense missiles has been destroyed. In the area of the Slavgorod settlement in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian 47th mechanized brigade was destroyed," he said.

The spokesman said Russian operational-tactical and army aircraft, rocket forces and artillery struck Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in 144 areas during the past day.