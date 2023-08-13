Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian forward command post in Zaporozhye area

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian forward command post in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"In the area of the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region, a forward command post of the 9th Ukrainian army corps was destroyed. Near the settlement of Pervomaiskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a UAV control post, manpower and military equipment of the Ukrainian army were struck," the general reported.

Russian forces repel six Ukrainian attacks in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces repelled six Ukrainian army attacks and counter-attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, units of the western battlegroup capitalizing on the results of army aviation strikes and artillery fire successfully repelled six futile attacks and counter-attacks by forces of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 44th mechanized brigades and 95th airborne brigade in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka and the Mankovka natural area in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 60 Ukrainian personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and a US-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 45 Ukrainian troops, artillery gun in Krasny Liman area in past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 45 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery gun in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, an attack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 68th jaeger brigade was successfully repelled by professional actions of units from the battlegroup Center, army aviation strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires southeast of the settlement of Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. As many as 45 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Ukraine’s military loses over 300 troops in Donetsk area in past day

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Donetsk area, killing and wounding over 300 enemy troops in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, six attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 110th mechanized, 5th assault, 81st air mobile and 79th air assault brigades were successfully repelled by active and well-coordinated operations of units from the southern battlegroup with continuous artillery support in areas near the settlements of Belogorovka, Vesyoloye, Krasnogorovka and also west of Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 300 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, three armored combat vehicles and two motor vehicles, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 80 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 80 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the south Donetsk direction, units of Russia’s battlegroup East, operational/tactical aircraft, artillery and heavy flamethrowers struck enemy forces near the settlements of Staromayorskoye and Urozhainoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"As many as 80 Ukrainian personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the battles," the general reported.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian army attack in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repelled a Ukrainian attack and struck enemy troops and military equipment by combined firepower in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian battlegroup supported by artillery repelled an enemy attack southwest of the settlement of Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, they inflicted damage by combined firepower on the Ukrainian army’s amassed manpower and military hardware in areas near the settlements of Yablonevoye and Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 40 Ukrainian personnel, five tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, a UK-made FH70 howitzer, two Msta-B howitzer and a D-20 gun, the general reported.

Russian forces eliminate over 20 Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day

Russian forces eliminated over 20 Ukrainian troops and a US-made howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 20 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and a US-manufactured M777 artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses intercept eight US-made HIMARS rockets in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted eight rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted eight rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 25 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Kremennaya, Rubezhnoye and Zolotaryovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Trudovskoye and Gorlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chapayevka and Ocherevatoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Russian combat aircraft down Ukrainian Mi-8 military helicopter in DPR

Russian combat aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the settlement of Brusovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hou period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck Ukrainian manpower and military hardware in 137 areas, the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 458 Ukrainian warplanes, 246 military helicopters, 5,708 unmanned aerial vehicles, 429 surface-to-air missile systems, 11,274 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,144 multiple rocket launchers, 5,862 field artillery guns and mortars and 12,207 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general reported.