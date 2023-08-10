Russia to feature battle-proven weapons at Army 2023 international arms show

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) will feature battle-proven weapons at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum in mid-August, the company’s press office announced on Thursday.

"Russian weapons to be on display at the Army forum’s sites have a successful track record of their use on the battlefield. They have proven to be easy to operate and simultaneously very effective against cutting-edge hardware of our Western competitors," the press office quoted Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev as saying.

This year, Rosoboronexport has allocated a separate location for displaying such weapons as part of its exposition, he said.

"We’ll show our partners aircraft, air defense and electronic warfare systems, armored vehicles and tanks, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-UAV systems, small arms and combat gear and tell them in detail about the experience of their combat use within the scope of information provided by the Russian Defense Ministry. The presented weapons have undergone necessary upgrades and have been improved taking into account feedback from the zone of the special military operation," the chief executive stressed.

Forty-nine foreign delegations will attend the Arms 2023 international military-technical forum at the invitation of Russia’s Defense Ministry and 29 of them will be headed by defense ministers and chiefs of the general staff. Another 20 delegations will attend the forum at the invitation of Rosoboronexport, the company’s press office said.

Army 2023 military-technical forum

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum will run at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20.

The forum’s scientific and business program will include over 300 events to focus on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. The forum will be open to specialists, foreign delegations and events under the scientific and business program on August 15-17. It will be open to the public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.