Russian forces downed 15 HIMARS munitions, 15 drones, 1 Storm Shadow missile in 24 hours

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Russian Armed Forces intercepted 15 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system munitions, 1 Storm Shadow cruise missile and 15 Ukrainian drones, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.
According to the spokesman, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy lost 456 planes, 243 helicopters, 5,169 drones, 426 missile air defense systems, 10,811 tanks and other armored vehicles, 1,139 multiple launch rocket systems, 5,562 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,803 special military automobile vehicles.