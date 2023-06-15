Zaporozhye nuke plant functions normally given current situation

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is functioning normally given its current status, Alexander Trembitsky, head of the Federal Service for Environmental, Technological and Nuclear Supervision, told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Our nuclear radiation security and physical radiation security, given its current status, is being ensured," he said. "As of today, [the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant] is operating normally," he added.

Located in Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear facility, with roughly 6GW of capacity, is the largest of its kind in Europe. Russia took control of the plant on February 28, 2022, in the first days of its special military operation in Ukraine. Since then, units of the Ukrainian army have periodically conducted shelling both of residential districts in nearby Energodar and the premises of the nuclear plant itself, by means of drones, heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) — Russia’s showcase annual economic and business event — is being held on June 14-17. The theme of this year’s forum is: "Sovereign Development as the Basis of a Just World: Joining Forces for Future Generations." TASS is the official information partner of the event.

