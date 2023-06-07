From 22,000 to 40,000 people affected by hydro plant disaster in Kherson Region — official

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. From 22,000 to 40,000 people found themselves in the disaster area in the Kherson Region following the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), Kherson Region Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Wednesday.

"According to preliminary estimates, this is roughly from 22,000 to 40,000 [people]," he replied to a question on the matter while appearing on the Solovyov Live TV channel.

The official added that almost all those missing had been located by now. "Only seven people have not yet been found, but they could be [sheltering] on islands and it is now already possible to reach the islands. If somebody is there, they will be rescued," Saldo explained.

Ukrainian forces shelled the Kakhovka HPP in the early morning hours on Tuesday, which resulted in the collapse of the sluice gate valves on the plant’s dam, triggering an uncontrolled discharge of water. Water levels in Novaya Kakhovka reached 12 meters. Currently, there are 15 population centers in the flood zone with about 80 potentially affected localities overall. The residents of nearby communities are being evacuated. The destruction of the power generation facility has seriously damaged the environment, washing away farmland along the Dnieper River and threatening water levels in the North Crimean Canal.