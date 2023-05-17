Kiev overestimates its strength, predictably puts off counterattack — Akhmat commander

GROZNY, May 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has overestimated its capabilities and was forced to postpone the counteroffensive, Apty Alaudinov, deputy commander of the 2nd Army Corps of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and commander of the Akhmat special forces unit, said on Wednesday.

"Yes, they have a certain amount of forces and equipment, but even they realize that they are currently unable to change anything on the front with this amount of forces and equipment. We see a predictable pattern: they have underestimated their forces, means and capabilities, and now they are again starting to stumble on the same issue, as they are asking for more arms," Alaudinov said on the Rossiya-24 news channel.

According to the Akhmat commander, the units in Artyomovsk "are doing a good job" and are methodically wiping out the enemy manpower and hardware.

"The issue of the flanks has already stabilized," Alaudinov added.