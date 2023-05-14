Russia says its forces stopped two Ukrainian sabotage groups near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Russian forces stopped two Ukrainian sabotage groups of the near Kupyansk overnight, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Operation of two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were stopped in the areas of the settlements of Ivanovka and Dvurechnaya in the Kharkov Region," he said.

According to the spokesman, strikes by tactical and army aviation and artillery fire of the battlegroup West hit Ukrainian military personnel and equipment. The enemy lost more than 100 servicemen, five cars, a D-20 howitzer, and a Rapira anti-tank gun over the past day, he said.