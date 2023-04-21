Alex Chalk succeeds Dominic Raab as UK Secretary of State for Justice — government

LONDON , April 21. /TASS/. Alex Chalk, who previously served as the UK Minister of State for Defense Procurement, will replace Dominic Raab as the Secretary of State for Justice, the British government announced Friday.

"The King has been pleased to approve the following appointments: Alex Chalk KC MP as Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice," the announcement reads.

Since October 2022, Chalk served as a deputy to Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace. He was replaced by James Cartlidge, who served as deputy finance minister for the last six months.

The office of Deputy Prime Minister, previously also occupied by Raab, was given to Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, a close ally of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.