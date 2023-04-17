Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft hunt down enemy subs in Pacific drills

VLADIVOSTOK, April 17. /TASS/. Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare aircraft belonging to the Pacific Fleet hunted down a notional enemy’s submarines during the Fleet’s surprise combat readiness inspection, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"As part of the sudden inspection, the crews of Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare aircraft practiced their assigned missions in the designated maritime area to hunt down, identify and track a simulated enemy’s submarines, using special equipment," the ministry said in a statement.

Aside from hunting down the mock enemy’s submarines, the Tu-142 crews performed maximum duration flights. In addition, they practiced the skills of flying over featureless terrain and coordination during the flight in the absence of ground-based air navigation equipment, it said.

"Similar objectives but over the Pacific Ocean were accomplished by an Il-38 aircraft of the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation," the ministry said.

By decision of Russian President Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin, the Pacific Fleet’s forces went on high alert in a snap combat readiness inspection on April 14. The inspection also involves long-range aviation, aircraft of the Eastern Military District and logistic support units.