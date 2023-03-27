Putin thanks National Guard for its efficiency and devotion

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the efficiency of the Russian National Guard and thanked its personnel for their professionalism, responsibility and bravery. On Monday, the Kremlin website published his video message on the occasion of National Guard Day in Russia.

"The main tasks of the National Guard include the fight against terrorism, extremism and organized crime, the security of important strategic facilities, law enforcement at mass events and control over the circulation of weapons. All these are complex, highly sensitive issues that require professionalism and consistency, strict adherence to the rule of law, and constant focus on achieving specific, measurable results in the interests of the security of our society and state, as well as reliable protection of people's rights and freedoms," Putin said.

Putin congratulated the National Guard and thanked its members "for such effective and conscientious service, for loyalty to duty and oath, for adherence to the heroic traditions set by many generations of their ancestors.".