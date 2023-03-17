Two more people implicated in terror attack plot detained in Transnistria — prosecutor

CHISINAU, March 17. /TASS/. Two more people have been detained in the unrecognized republic of Transnistria on suspicion of being involved in plotting terror attacks on Transnistria’s leaders, Transnistrian Prosecutor General Anatoly Guretsky said on Friday.

"Two more people directly involved in what happened, not from the point of view of direct participation in organizing the terror attack, but from the point of view of abetting [the crime] in one way or another, have been detained," he said in an interview with the First Transnistrian television channel.

Transnistria’s Ministry of State Security said last week that it had thwarted a terror attack and detained the suspected perpetrator and his accomplice. The criminals reportedly planned to activate an explosive device planted in a car in central Tiraspol, the capital of Transnistria. According to Transnistrian President Vadim Krasnoselsky, the act of sabotage was sanctioned and organized by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU).