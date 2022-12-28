Russian Navy’s guard ship wraps up Baltic tests after upgrade

KALININGRAD, December 28. /TASS/. The Baltic Fleet’s guard ship Neustrashimy has wrapped up delivery/acceptance tests after its upgrade at the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast in Kaliningrad, the Shipyard’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"Specialists from the Yantar Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) have concluded delivery/acceptance tests of the Project 11540 guard ship Neustrashimy after its scheduled repair and upgrade," the press office said on its Telegram channel.

During the tests, the shipbuilders checked the warship’s navigation, radar surveillance and target acquisition capabilities, its artillery and anti-aircraft missile systems, steering, damage control, radiation, chemical and biological protection equipment and communications, the press office said in a statement.

"In order to inspect the ship’s readiness to repel enemy aerial attack weapons, the guard ship Neustrashimy conducted firings involving its surface-to-air missile system," the statement reads.

Following the tests, preparations are underway to hand over the warship to the Baltic Fleet, it said.

The Neustrashimy is the Project 11540 lead ship built at the Yantar Shipyard in 1990. It has been part of the Baltic Fleet since 1991.