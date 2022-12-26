Kalashnikov gunmaker scrutinizes experience of latest marksman rifle in Ukraine operation

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. The state-of-the-art Chukavin sniper rifle is already being supplied to Russian troops in the special military operation zone in Ukraine and the Kalashnikov arms manufacturer is studying the input by the military of its combat use, Kalashnikov Group President Alan Lushnikov said on Monday.

"We constantly receive feedback from our military personnel who are participating in the special military operation. This is the task that our president has set for us. Our company gets feedback from the military and we consistently make adjustments to our products based on the input about their combat employment," the Kalashnikov press office quoted the company’s president as saying.

"With regard to our new firearms already being supplied to the special military operation zone - and these are the Chukavin sniper rifle (SVCh) and the Kalashnikov PPK-20 submachine gun - we carefully analyze the feedback and take it into account," he stressed.

The Kalashnikov Group president cited the latest AK-12 assault rifle as an example of the adjustments made to the gunmaker’s products. As he pointed out, the AK-12 produced today "differs substantially" from the firearm that the company began supplying to the troops in 2018. In addition, the Kalashnikov Group also receives feedback on the combat employment of its unmanned aerial vehicles, including the latest innovations, he added.

The Kalashnikov Group president said in August that the latest Chukavin sniper rifle would arrive for the troops this year.

The Chukavin is a semi-automatic marksman rifle chambered for the 7.62x54 mm and 7.62x51mm (.308 Win) cartridges. The 7.62x54mm version is compatible with magazines of the Dragunov sniper rifle (SVD), which it is intended to replace.