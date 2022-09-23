Ukrainian crisis in no way harms Russia-India defense contracts — ambassador in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, September 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian crisis has in no way affected Russia's fulfillment of its obligations under weapons supply contracts with India, including the supply of S-400 air defense systems, Russia’s ambassador in New Delhi, Denis Alipov, told a news conference on Friday.

"I’ve seen a newspaper article to the effect the Ukrainian crisis has affected the supply of S-400s and the construction of frigates ... I responsibly declare that this is not the case," Alipov said. "The deliveries are on schedule. If there are any minor postponements, none of them is due to Ukraine. This is especially true of the frigate-building projects," he said.

Alipov stressed that Russia "does not have any difficulties" in meeting its obligations under contracts with India.

Earlier, the CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Alexey Rakhmanov, said that there would be no significant delays in the construction of Project 11356 frigates, which are being built for the Indian Navy in Kaliningrad and at a shipyard in Goa. He estimated a possible delay at six months at the most.

Under a contract signed in 2018 the Yantar Baltic Shipbuilding Plant (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) will complete the construction of two hulls for the Indian Navy. Two more will be built at India’s Goa Shipyard Ltd with Russia providing assistance. The first two Yantar-built ships were to be handed over to the Indian Navy in 2023 and 2024. The ships built in India were planned to be delivered to the customer starting from 2026.

In 2015, India announced its intention to acquire Russia’s S-400 air defense systems. The contract for the supply of five regimental sets worth $5.43 billion was signed when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited India in October 2018.