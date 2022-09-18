Four Ukrainian brigades lose about 200 military in DPR, Zaporozhye Region - top brass

MOSCOW, September 18./TASS/. Four brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces lost in the past 24 hours about 200 military in the DPR and the Zaporozhye Region in massive strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces, missile and artillery troops, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Sunday.

Besides, over 110 Ukrainian military were eliminated and 20 pieces of hardware destroyed by Russian army strikes on Ukrainian positions in the DPR, he added.

Russian forces hit about 180 military targets of the Ukrainian army in the past 24 hours, the lieutenant general added.

The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed a 155 mm American M777 howitzer near Kramatorsk, as well as an S-300 radar and a radar system in the DPR, he reported.