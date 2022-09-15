Russian, Azerbaijani top brass discuss situation in the region

MOSCOW, September 15./TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and the chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces discussed the situation in the region in their phone call on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

