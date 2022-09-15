Russian, Armenian defense ministers discuss situation in the region

MOSCOW, September 16./TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held a telephone call with Armenian counterpart Suren Papikyan, the Defense Ministry told journalists on Thursday.

"The defense ministers discussed the current situation in the region, as well as in the areas where Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh carry out their tasks," the ministry said.

On Tuesday, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported about talks of Shoigu and Papikyan. The sides discussed the developments on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and agreed to take necessary action to stabilize the situation.