Proposals to enhance BWC cannot secure control over biolabs - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Measures proposed by some countries to enhance the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC) do not provide comprehensive control over the activities of biological laboratories, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Saturday.

"The measures proposed by a number of countries aimed at enhancing the convention, in particular France’s initiative on voluntary visits to bio laboratories, in spite of being attractive, do not secure comprehensive control over their activities," Kirillov noted.