Defense ministers from 35 countries took part in Moscow conference on security

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Defense ministers from 35 countries as well as representatives from six international organizations took part in the 10th Moscow Conference on International Security, Russia’s Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said during a conference call on Friday.

"The conference was attended by defense ministers from 35 countries in Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Two of them have the rank of a deputy prime minister. Sixteen countries were represented by deputy defense ministers and chiefs of general staffs and ten by the commanders of arms and services. The forum attracted 67 independent military experts from 31 countries, as well as representatives from six international organizations: the UN, the CIS, the CSTO, the SCO, the League of Arab States and the International Committee of the Red Cross," Fomin said.

He noted that the general tone of the conference was set by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s video message containing a detailed analysis of the international situation. "The content of the report has been thoroughly studied by professional military and political circles, including those in Western countries," he added.

Fomin said that thanks to the conference, Russia managed to draw the attention of a wide foreign audience to the true causes of the current geopolitical situation in the world and outlined Moscow’s steps to normalize the international situation and ensure its own security.

The 10th Moscow Conference on International Security was held on August 16 as part of the Army International Military-Technical Forum.