MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is preparing official confirmation of tests taken from Russian troops hospitalized with signs of severe poisoning upon completing their mission in the Zaporozhye Region for sending to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The evidence of the Kiev regime’s chemical terrorism will soon be submitted to the OPCW," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s top brass reported earlier on Saturday that Russian troops on a mission near Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region had been hospitalized with signs of severe poisoning on July 31. Tests showed botulinum toxin type B was used against them. A thorough analysis by experts from a St. Petersburg-based military medicine research center confirmed the presence of this highly-toxic man-made chemical.