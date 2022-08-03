Ukrainian forces shell nearby villages from medical school in Artyomovsk — top brass

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have deployed artillery and multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in the medical school of Artyomovsk, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), to shell nearby settlements, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Wednesday.

"In Artyomovsk, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units equipped strongholds in the buildings of the medical school (Rabkorovskaya Street), while artillery and MLRS are deployed in the surrounding area and are used to systemically shell nearby inhabited localities," he said.

Mizintsev added that nationalist battalions had also deployed artillery and MLRS around the children’s infectious diseases hospital on Ninth Prodolnaya Street in Nikolayev. However, local civilians were not evacuated.

The colonel general pointed out that those criminal actions of Ukraine reveal total indifference to fellow country people and absolute disregard for all norms of morality and the principles of international humanitarian law.