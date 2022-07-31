Russian air defense shoots down 5 Ukrainian UAVs, intercepts 11 MLRS shells in a day

MOSCOW, 31 July. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and intercepted eleven shells of a multiple launch rocket system during a day, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Sunday.

"Russian air defense systems shot down five Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the areas of the settlements of Ternovaya, Prishib, Semenovka, Yakovenkovo and Petropavlovka in the Kharkov region in a day. Besides that, 11 shells of multiple launch rocket systems have been intercepted in the air over the settlements of Chernobayevka, Kherson region, Novoivanovka, Alchevsk, Lugansk People's Republic, Makeevka, Mospino, Donetsk People's Republic," the lieutenant general said.

According to the defense ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of 261 aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,649 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 air defense missile systems, 4,195 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 773 multiple rocket launchers, 3,220 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 4,619 military motor vehicles have been destroyed.