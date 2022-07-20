Russia says nationalists deployed military equipment in health institutions in some cities

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, on Wednesday said nationalists and Ukrainian troops set up strongholds and deployed military equipment in some health care institutions.

"In Konstantinovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic, in the city hospital No. 1 (O. Tikhogo Avenue), nationalists equipped strongholds, armored vehicles and artillery were deployed on the adjacent territory, while neo-Nazis, under the pretext of supposedly ensuring their security, keep the staff and patients of the hospital inside the premises, effectively using them as a human shield," he said.

The military official said units of the armed forces of Ukraine are deployed in the clinics of Toretsk and Druzhkovka in the DPR. The clinics also house depots of ammunition and weapons, and artillery and MLRS are deployed next to them. "In Nikolayev, the military personnel of the armed forces of Ukraine set up a strong point in the building of a polyclinic (Pogranichnaya St.), a large amount of military equipment was placed in the immediate vicinity of the institution, while an evacuation of residents of nearby houses was not carried out," he said.