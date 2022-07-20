Russia registers Western intelligence activity in Kursk Region area — OSCE delegation

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia registers an increased activity of Western commercial means of intelligence in the Kursk Region of Russia, says Yulia Zhdanova, member of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

She pointed out that, besides Crimea, the Kursk Region is within the range of the US-made M142 HIMARS long-range rocket systems.

"As far as we understand, the Kursk Region of the Russian Federation is within the range of the abovementioned systems, and we see an increased activity of Western commercial means of intelligence in that area," she said at the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation meeting, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry website.

"In this regard, we once again warn Kiev’s Western supervisors against ill-conceived provocations that can lead to an even further escalation of the situation. We point out President Vladimir Putin’s words, who said that ‘we have not started anything seriously yet.’ We repeat: all threats to our country’s security originating from Ukraine will be eliminated in one way or another within the procedure of self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter," she added.

Earlier, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin claimed that the US will announce an additional aid package for Ukraine this week, which will include four HIMARS systems. Previously, the US handed over a total of 12 HIMARS systems to Ukraine.