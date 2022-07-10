Russia says its forces killed up to 100 Ukrainian troops in strike at plant in Slavyansk

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said Russian forces struck a ceramics plant in Slavyansk, killing up to 100 Ukrainian troops and destroying ammunition to US howitzers.

"A strike with high-precision weapons was made at a temporary base of Ukrainian artillery and an ammunition depot located at a ceramics plant in Slavyansk. It killed up to 100 troops and more than 1,000 rounds for US-made M777 howitzers," he said.

Also, about 700 rockets for the Grad MLRS were destroyed, the spokesman said.