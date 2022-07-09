Over 53,000 explosive devices disarmed in Donbass by Russian sappers — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Military engineers of the Russian Armed Forces and Emergencies Ministry have inspected more than 3,800 hectares in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s republics (DPR and LPR), spotting and defusing more than 53,000 explosive devices, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"The engineering teams of the Russian Armed Forces and the Russian Emergencies Ministry carry out the tasks of clearing the DPR and LPR territory from mines. A total of 3,838.01 hectares have been searched, including 35 buildings (including 13 vital facilities), two bridges and 9.64 kilometers of roads. A total of 53,330 explosive devices have been located and disarmed," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.