Russian radars track 56 foreign spy planes and drones near state borders over week

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Russian radars tracked 56 foreign aircraft that conducted air reconnaissance near Russia’s state borders over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Monday.

The paper’s infographics show that 40 foreign spy planes and 16 drones conducted air reconnaissance along Russia’s state borders in the past week. All the flights by foreign spy aircraft were tracked by Russian radar stations.

Fighter jets of Russia’s air defense quick reaction alert forces were scrambled on two occasions over the past week to prevent foreign aircraft from violating the Russian state borders

No violations of the Russian state border were allowed, the paper said.