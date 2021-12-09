Russia building up paratroop capabilities amid growing tension near its borders

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Russia is building up the combat capabilities of its Airborne Force in the wake of growing tension near its state borders, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military diplomats on Thursday.

"This year, two air assault regiments have been set up. Combat formations and military units are setting up electronic warfare and drone squads. Work is proceeding at a high pace to rearm the paratroops with advanced armaments and military hardware, including BMD-4M and BTR-MDM combat vehicles," Russia’s military chief said.

The Airborne Force that constitutes the basis of Russia’s quick reaction forces is building up its capabilities "considering the growing hotbeds of instability near our border," the chief of the Russian General Staff said.