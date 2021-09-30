Tsirkon missile’s first launch from sub to be conducted in White Sea in October — source

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The first test launch of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from a submarine will be carried out from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine in the White Sea in October, a source in the military-industrial complex told TASS.

"The first launch of a Tsirkon from the Severodvinsk submarine within the framework of development flight tests will be carried out from the water surface position at the beginning of October. Depending on its results, the second launch from underwater at sea targets is scheduled in November," he said.

According to him, the scheduled first launch from the Severodvinsk nuclear submarine in September was postponed to October due to the need to carry out all technical preparation measures.

NPO Mashinostroyeniya (part of Tactical Missiles Corporation), the developer and producer of the Tsirkon missiles, remained mum on this information.

According to agency’s interlocutor, by the end of 2021, two Tsirkon launches will be scheduled, and also state trials will take place next year. The source mentioned that this missile’s state trials are set to begin in November, and they will continue in 2022, after that the planned supply of missiles to the Russian Navy will begin.

Earlier, Tsirkon flight design tests were successfully carried out onboard the surface carrier - the Admiral Gorshkov frigate.