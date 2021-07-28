Russia-China-led bloc set to fight terrorists after NATO pullout from Afghanistan

DUSHANBE, July 28. /TASS/. The defense ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) highlight the need to counter the growing activity of terrorists after the pullout of foreign military contingents from Afghanistan, the SCO defense chiefs said in a joint statement following their meeting in Dushanbe on Wednesday.

The SCO defense chiefs "noted the need to prevent the situation from destabilizing in the SCO space and the activity of terrorist groups from growing significantly in the region after the pullout of the military contingents of NATO and other countries from Afghanistan," the document reads.

The SCO meeting also approved a plan of cooperation between the bloc’s defense ministries for 2022-2023, "for the purposes of strengthening friendship and good neighborly relations between the SCO member states, maintaining peace, security and stability in the region, the defense chiefs spoke for building up SCO practical interaction with regional partner organizations," according to the joint statement.