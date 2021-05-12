Russian Su-27 fighter intercepts three French military planes over Black Sea

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept two Mirage 2000 tactical combat planes and a C-135 aerial refueling tanker of the French Air Force over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center reported on Wednesday.

"The Russian fighter’s pilot identified the aerial targets as two Mirage 2000 tactical aircraft and a C-135 aerial refueling tanker of the French Air Force and shadowed them over the Black Sea," the statement says.

On May 12, Russian airspace control systems detected three aerial targets over the neutral waters of the Black Sea approaching Russia’s state border, the National Defense Control Center said.

"A fighter jet was scrambled to identify the aerial targets and prevent them from violating the Russian state border," the statement says.

The Russian combat plane performed its flight in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, the National Defense Control Center said.

"No violations of the Russian state border were allowed," it stressed.