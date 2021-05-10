Russian Su-27 fighters shadow French tactical aircraft over Black Sea

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Russian Su-27 fighter jets were scrambled to intercept tactical aircraft of the French Air Force over the Black Sea, Russia’s National Defense Control Center (at the Russian Defense Ministry) told reporters on Monday.

Russian radars detected air targets approaching the national sovereign airspace. Su-27 fighter jets of the Southern Military District’s air defense units on duty were scrambled to intercept the aircraft.

"The crews of the Russian fighter aircraft identified the air targets as Mirage-2000 tactical aircraft of the French Air Force and shadowed them over the Black Sea," the national center said.

There was no unauthorized incursion into Russia’s airspace.